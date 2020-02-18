Boy Scouts of America files for bankruptcy after abuse scandal | Money Talks

A flood of lawsuits over allegations of child sex abuse has forced the Boy Scouts of America to file for bankruptcy. Thousands of men who were molested as scouts by their leaders years ago, have only recently been allowed to sue. Tuesday's filing could help the Scouts work out a huge settlement for victims. Lawyers say the case represents one of the biggest, most complex bankruptcies in the US. For more, we unpacked this story with Yasmine El-Sabawi in Washington. #BoyScouts #ChildSex #Bankruptcy