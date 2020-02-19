Revelations about treatment of Uighurs leaked all over the internet

00;53 - Details of the small infraction which result in a Uighur being interned by the Chinese state have been published 04:19 - Moussa Marega walked off a football pitch after being racially abused. Now Portugal’s leaders have come out to show their support 14:08 - Let sleeping dogs lie. At a metro station in Istanbul #KarakaxFiles #MoussaMerega #Coronavirus