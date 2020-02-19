February 19, 2020
India concerned viral epidemic could affect its economy
The economic fallout of restrictions enforced due to the coronoavirus outbreak has put India in a precarious position. The country has been grappling with slowing growth. Now it’s worried a drop in Chinese imports could slow things down even further. Ishan Russell sent us this report. #coronaviruseconomy #coronaviruseconomicimpact #coronavirusindia
