Disney's Onward | 45th Cesar Awards | Prada’s Blackface Controversy

In this episode of Showcase; Prada’s Blackface Controversy 00:47 Amanda Parker, Director of Inc Arts 01:18 Ourzazate: Morocco's Hollywood 07:29 Shortcuts 10:06 Resignation of Organizers of France’s Oscars 11:15 Nancy Tartaglione, International Editor of Deadline.com 12:50 Tunisian Blacksmith: From Iron to Art 18:11 Rivalry at the Sistine Chapel 20:13 Disney's Onward 22:11 #Prada #CesarAwards #TaylorSwift