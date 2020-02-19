February 19, 2020
Afghanistan Election: Torek Farhadi, Former Adviser to the Afghan Government
Former Adviser to the Afghan Government Torek Farhadi talks to TRT World about Dr Abdullah Abdullah contesting the final results of the Afghan presidential election that declared his rival Ashraf Ghani the winner, vowing he would form his own parallel government. #AbdullahAbdullah #AshrafGhani #Afghanistanelection
