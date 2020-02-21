The Coronavirus Epidemic

Since the discovery of the coronavirus in December, a city of 11 million people has been under lockdown, countries have closed their borders and grounded aeroplanes, people have been quarantined and economies across Asia have slowed. Steadily rising, however, is the number of cases, the death toll, and anti-Chinese sentiment. Could the outbreak turn into a pandemic? Guests: Dr Benhur Lee Professor of Microbiology at the Icahn School of Medicine Salvatore Babones Author and Associate Professor at the University of Sydney Jennifer Zeng Human Rights Activist and Author Xu Qinduo China Affairs Analyst and Senior Fellow at the Pangoal Institution