Erdogan says Turkey will act if security concerns aren't met - The War in Syria
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says it's only a matter of time before the military launches carries out an operation in Idlib to push back the Assad regime. Turkey has given Bashar al-Assad until the end of the month to withdraw - or face military action. And the prospects of a ceasefire don't look good. Our diplomatic correspondent Andrew Hopkins reports.
February 19, 2020
