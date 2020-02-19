Erdogan says Turkey will act if security concerns aren't met - The War in Syria

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says it's only a matter of time before the military launches carries out an operation in Idlib to push back the Assad regime. Turkey has given Bashar al-Assad until the end of the month to withdraw - or face military action. And the prospects of a ceasefire don't look good. Our diplomatic correspondent Andrew Hopkins reports.