European Commission plans to create single EU data market | Money Talks
The European Union hopes to take a global role in tech regulation. On Wednesday, Brussels released a first draft of its new digital strategy to break the dominance of US tech giants such as Facebook and Google, as well as their hold on data. At the centre of the EU's plan is the creation of a single European data market to boost growth in its tech industry. The creation of an EU cloud platform is also a key element. For more on this Lewis Crofts spoke to us from Brussels. He's the editor-in-chief at Mlex, a global newswire covering regulatory risk in areas including technology, anti-trust and competition #EuropeanCommission #Data #CloudComputing
February 19, 2020
