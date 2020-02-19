February 19, 2020
BIZTECH
Turkey's Maarif Foundation opens two schools in Tanzania | Money Talks
A Turkish foundation has opened over 300 education facilities in 43 countries since 2016. The Maarif Foundation has been breaking records in its spread across the world. This month, they're opening two schools in Tanzania. Abdullah Tanriverdi reports from one of their schools in Arusha. #Education #DevelopingEconomies #MaarifFoundation
