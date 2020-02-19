Baked goods drive growth in UK's eat-out market | Money Talks

British bakeries are enjoying the sweet smell of success, at a time when the rest of the country's 'eat-out' food service industry is looking sluggish. Britons spent just over $10 million on baked goods last year. That's 14 percent of the industry's value. Natalie Powell finds out what's driving this appetite. #UK #BakedGoods #FoodServices