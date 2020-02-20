February 20, 2020
Medical staff test new kit to diagnose pneumonia in children
While children in some parts of the world are being failed, infants in Uganda could benefit from a new diagnostic tool to save their lives. According to the World Health Organization, pneumonia is the world's largest single infectious cause of infant deaths...but there are hopes that progress is being made in that fight. Solomon Serwanjja sent this report. #Pneumonia #Uganda #Afric
