Trump's ally Roger Stone is due to be sentenced on Thursday

President Trump's long time ally and political fixer Roger Stone is due to be sentenced at a court in Washington DC on Thursday. He was found guilty in November of obstructing the inquiry into Russian meddling in the 2016 Presidential election. The sentencing has already raised a storm of controversy because of Trump's interference in the case in aid of his friend. Our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports. #Trump #RogerStone #RussianProbe