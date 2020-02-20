February 20, 2020
German Far-Right Terror: Support for far-right political parties on the rise
German police are investigating and detaining men they suspect of being members of far-right organisations. Last year the German government launched a crackdown on right wing political violence in response to a rise in hate crimes. But politically, these parties are gaining support. Iolo ap Dafydd reports.
