February 20, 2020
German Far-Right Terror: German government calls attacks 'xenophobic incident'
We begin this Newshour in Germany, where a far right, terrorist attack has left at least nine people dead. Five of the victims are Turkish. It happened late on Wednesday night after a man identified as Tobias R opened fire on two shisha bars in the southwest german town of Hanau. Ali Mustafa has more
