Economic issues dominate parliamentary elections | Money Talks

When Iranians choose a new parliament on Friday, many of them will be looking for solutions to the country's runaway inflation and high unemployment. But their options are limited because many candidates have been prevented from running. And as Mobin Nasir reports, the rising influence of conservatives could make negotiations and reconciliation with the US and other countries, even harder. For more on this, Economist,Muhammed Hussein Ansarifard joined us from Tehran. #IranEconomy #ParliamentaryElections #Inflation