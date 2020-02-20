February 20, 2020
BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Doctors test mobile ultrasound to fight pneumonia in Uganda | Money Talks
According to the World Health Organisation, pneumonia is the world's single largest infectious cause of infant deaths. In Uganda, where cases of the disease are rising, medical officers are trialing a new diagnosis tool that could help turn things around. Solomon Serwanjja reports. #ButterflyIQ #Pneumonia #WHO
Doctors test mobile ultrasound to fight pneumonia in Uganda | Money Talks
Explore