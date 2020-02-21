Female Surrealists | Sonic the Hedgehog | Investing in Art

In this episode of Showcase; Female Surrealists 00:41 Kate Conley, Professor of Francophone Studies 03:19 Sonic the Hedgehog's Surprise Success 09:26 Shortcuts 11:38 Art 'Shares' of Masterworks 13:04 Scott Lynn, CEO and Founder of Masterworks 15:30 Hayat Nazer and Socially-Inspired Art 18:56 Alexis Gritchenko: The Constantinople Years 21:08 #Surrealism #Art #Sonic