WORLD
1 MIN READ
Las Vegas set to host heavyweight title fight
The Fight we have all been waiting for is almost upon us! Many are calling it the biggest heavyweight clash since Muhammed Ali fought Joe Frazier in 1971. Tyson Fury takes on WBC Heavyweight Champion Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas on Saturday. Both men are undefeated and their first match ended in a controversial draw. #TysonFury #heavyweighttitlefight #deontaywilder TRT World Sports Correspondent Lance Santos previews the weekend’s fight.
Las Vegas set to host heavyweight title fight
February 21, 2020
Explore
Anger turns towards US after illegal Israeli settlers kill two Palestinian men in West Bank
France's Macron to raise defence targets, citing Russia threat
North Korea condemns joint drills by the US, Japan and South Korea, threatens retaliation
Russian FM Lavrov meets Chinese counterpart ahead of SCO ministerial summit
Trump, NATO secretary general to meet as plan takes shape for Ukraine weapons sales
Russia denies report claiming it backed 'zero enrichment' Iran nuclear deal
Europe responds to US tariffs slated for August
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Australia launches largest-ever war games with 35,000 troops, amid Taiwan conflict concerns
President Erdogan says Türkiye is working to remove terrorism from the region's agenda
Syria controls wildfires after 10-day battle against heat, wind, and war-scarred terrain
Three children among 11 civilians killed in RSF attack in Sudan
Russia claims control of 'Karl Marx' in Donetsk
Iranian president 'lightly wounded' in last month's Israeli strike: report
Israel took his first and last breath, jailed him before he was born, now killed him
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us