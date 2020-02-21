WORLD
1 MIN READ
Have Turkey and Russia Reached a Breaking Point Over Syria?
Turkey and Russia have been locked in a delicate dance in Syria for years: supporting opposing sides while making sure the conflict didn’t boil over. But the crisis in Syria’s northwest province of Idlib is pushing Turkey-Russia relations to the breaking point. Turkish President Recep Erdogan has long warned that he would not allow Bashar al Assad's aggression to go unchecked, be it against Turkish troops or Syrian civilians. But the message has fallen on deaf ears in Moscow as Assad continues to violate almost every agreement forged between Turkey and Russia. So how deep does the fracture run between the two most important players in Syria? And how will it play out on the ground? Guests: Hadi al-Bahra Co-chair of the Constitutional Committee of the Syrian Opposition Talip Kucukcan Senior Fellow at TRT World Research Centre
Have Turkey and Russia Reached a Breaking Point Over Syria?
February 21, 2020
Explore
Anger turns towards US after illegal Israeli settlers kill two Palestinian men in West Bank
France's Macron to raise defence targets, citing Russia threat
North Korea condemns joint drills by the US, Japan and South Korea, threatens retaliation
Russian FM Lavrov meets Chinese counterpart ahead of SCO ministerial summit
Trump, NATO secretary general to meet as plan takes shape for Ukraine weapons sales
Russia denies report claiming it backed 'zero enrichment' Iran nuclear deal
Europe responds to US tariffs slated for August
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Australia launches largest-ever war games with 35,000 troops, amid Taiwan conflict concerns
President Erdogan says Türkiye is working to remove terrorism from the region's agenda
Syria controls wildfires after 10-day battle against heat, wind, and war-scarred terrain
Three children among 11 civilians killed in RSF attack in Sudan
Russia claims control of 'Karl Marx' in Donetsk
Iranian president 'lightly wounded' in last month's Israeli strike: report
Israel took his first and last breath, jailed him before he was born, now killed him
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us