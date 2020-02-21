WORLD
Are Turkey-Russia Relations Fraying? | Turkey-UK Ties Post Brexit
The Syrian regime’s continued assault on Idlib and Moscow’s reluctance or inability to enforce past agreements, including the Astana process, has led Turkish officials to openly question Russia’s motives. Has Russia given the Assad regime the greenlight to directly engage Turkish forces? And how could that impact Ankara’s relations with Moscow? Plus the UK has long supported Turkey’s drive to join the European Union, but Turkey lost that voice within the EU when the UK left the bloc on January 31. But is there an opportunity for Ankara and London to forge a new relationship now that the UK has ‘recaptured its sovereignty?’ Guests: Hadi al-Bahra Co-chair of the Constitutional Committee of the Syrian Opposition Talip Kucukcan Senior Fellow at TRT World Research Centre Nick de Bois Former UK Conservative Member of Parliament Ozan Ozkural Co-founder and Managing Partner of Tanto Capital Partners
Are Turkey-Russia Relations Fraying? | Turkey-UK Ties Post Brexit
February 21, 2020
