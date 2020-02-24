WORLD
US Travel Ban Expansion
According to one US-based think tank, the chances of being killed on US soil by a terrorist from one of the six newly banned countries is about one in two billion. Whereas the chance of being murdered during an everyday homicide in the United States is about one in about 14-thousand. Despite that Kyrgyzstan, Eritrea, Myanmar, Sudan, Tanzania and Nigeria find themselves targeted for exclusion. These new US visa rules effectively shut the door on immigration. But some are saying that this policy, aimed at the war on terror, instead targets naturalized American citizens and their families. So are Washington’s claims of safeguarding national security an excuse for discriminating against nations based on race and religion? Guests Tunde Doherty Deputy Chairman of APC UK Michael Johns Co-Founder and National Leader of the US Tea Party Movement Leila Mansouri Immigration Attorney
US Travel Ban Expansion
February 24, 2020
