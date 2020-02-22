February 22, 2020
Villagers arm children in the face of threats from cartels
A village in the rugged mountains of Mexico has gone to new lengths to protect itself against drug cartels in the region. It's enlisting its own children to help fight criminal gangs. More than two dozen children are training to become vigilantes. And a handful of them have real guns. Sally Ayhan reports. #Mexico #ChildSoldiers #DrugCartels
