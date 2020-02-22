February 22, 2020
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Jury deadlocked on most serious sexual assault charges
Jurors are continuing deliberations over rape and sexual assault charges against Hollywood film producer Harvey Weinstein. The jurors asked the judge if they could be hung on two counts of predatory sexual assault. If convicted of those charges, Weinstein could spend the rest of his life behind bars. Lionel Donovan has more. #Weinstein #SexualAbuse #US
Jury deadlocked on most serious sexual assault charges
Explore