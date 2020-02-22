WORLD
Bernie Sanders warns Russia to stay out of US elections
Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders has warned Russia to stay out of the US elections after the country's intelligence agencies said Moscow was trying to help him win the election. His comments come after the firing of intelligence chief Joseph Maguire, after he told the closed-door House Intelligence Committee, the Kremlin was also trying to help President Donald Trump win. Philip Owira has more #RussianProbe #US #Trump
