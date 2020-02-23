‘Tiger widows’ of the Sundarbans

Women of the Sundarbans who lost their husbands when they were out fishing or collecting honey in the dangerous mangrove forests where tigers roam often have to deal with being shunned as 'tiger widow' while grieving their husbands. As they lose the support of their husbands, family and the village, they are often left to fend for themselves to support their families, sometimes resulting in them working in the same forests that claimed their late husbands. #TigerWidows #Sundarbans #WestBengal