British court to decide whether to extradite Julian Assange
Lawyers for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange say they're planning to seek asylum for him in France. The whistle-blower is fighting an extradition request from the United States on spying charges. The case has been set down for a week in a London court. However, a decision isn't expected for several months. And even then, it will probably be appealed, meaning Assange is not going anywhere, anytime soon. Mehmet Solmaz reports. #JulianAssange #WikiLeaks #AssangeExtradition
British court to decide whether to extradite Julian Assange
February 24, 2020
