Displaced civilians in Idlib take shelter in abandoned prison

More than a million people escaping violence in northwest Syria are desperate to find shelter. Some of them have moved into empty buildings, erected tents, and some have yet to find a roof over their heads. But one group of recently displaced people have taken refuge in an unusual place - an abandoned prison. Obaida Hitto has this report. #Idlib #SyrianRefugees #SyrianWar