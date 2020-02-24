NET ZERO: Can Carbon Capture tackle climate change?

The big ambition of the fight against climate change is getting to zero carbon emissions by the middle of this century. It will take all kinds of solutions and we're looking at some of them here on Roundtable. For the first in our new series Net Zero, carbon capture and storage is a controversial idea - but big companies are standing by to invest billions into it. Joining us at the Roundtable was: Eric Lounsbury Director, Carbon Trust Andree Frieze Green Party London Councillor Jennifer Wilcox Professor of Chemical Engineering, Worcester Polytechnic Institute Sara Budinis Energy Analyst, International Energy Agency