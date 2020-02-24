WORLD
The big ambition of the fight against climate change is getting to zero carbon emissions by the middle of this century. It will take all kinds of solutions and we’re looking at some of them here on Roundtable. For the first in our new series Net Zero, carbon capture and storage is a controversial idea - but big companies are standing by to invest billions into it. Joining us at the Roundtable was: Eric Lounsbury Director, Carbon Trust Andree Frieze Green Party London Councillor Jennifer Wilcox Professor of Chemical Engineering, Worcester Polytechnic Institute Sara Budinis Energy Analyst, International Energy Agency Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.
NET ZERO: Can Carbon Capture tackle climate change?
February 24, 2020
