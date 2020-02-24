Afghanistan's Presidential Poll

It's been five months since Afghans went to the polls, yet only last week did authorities give the win to Ashraf Ghani, but his political rival, Abdullah Abdullah is crying foul. It’s not the first time these two have been involved in a disputed election, but this time the stakes may be higher, with the US and the Taliban agreeing to a week-long reduction in violence, and if that holds it may bring an end to almost two decades of war. But could the Ghani-Abdullah rivalry jeopardise the peace process? Guests Ziaulhaq Amarkhil Senior Adviser to President Ashraf Ghani Farkhunda Zahra Naderi Member of Abdullah Abdullah's Stability and Partnership Team