WORLD
1 MIN READ
Meet the Turkish Woman who played an influential role in Tyson Fury’s successful media campaign
Tyson Fury is the new WBC heavyweight Champion of beating Deontay Wilder on points in Las Vegas. The build up to the fight wouldn’t have been possible without the guidance of both men and their PR machines. Those behind the scenes have worked tirelessely to make this one of the great weeks in boxing. From the press conferences to the weigh ins, everything has run smoothly and gone off with a bang. It’s time to shine a light on one of Tyson Fury’s most trusted advisors.
Meet the Turkish Woman who played an influential role in Tyson Fury’s successful media campaign
February 24, 2020
Explore
Russia not too worried about Trump's criticism of Putin: Kremlin
Heatwave across Europe reportedly kills 2,300 people
UK firm loses Rubik's Cube trade mark battle to Greek rival
Tariffs used to 'pressurise, isolate' countries: Malaysian PM
Loneliness is claiming 100 lives an hour, says WHO
Türkiye to launch offshore petroleum exploration in Pakistan, FM Fidan says
After seven days of flames, Syria contains Latakia wildfires
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Tuvalu today, world tomorrow: Why global refugee laws are failing victims of climate crisis?
By Zulal Sema
Musk promotes his American Party on back of Epstein files
Türkiye, Iraq discuss border security, counter-terrorism
Netanyahu vows to continue Gaza offensive despite ceasefire talks
US to send more Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine: report
Gaza will not surrender: Hamas rejects Netanyahu’s demands as 'delusional defeat'
US Supreme Court clears way for Trump to pursue mass federal layoffs
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us