February 24, 2020
Trade, defence top agenda during US president's India visit | Money Talks
US President Donald Trump has arrived in India to a rousing welcome. Thousands took to the streets to welcome the American President, in a colourful show of song and dance. Ishan Russell has the details. For more, we spoke to Amalendu Misra, a senior lecturer in politics at Lancaster University. #India #Modi #Trump
