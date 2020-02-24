February 24, 2020
BIZTECH
Barneys closes doors months after declaring bankruptcy | Money Talks
It was a retail name made famous in films and TV, and a staple of the New York shopping scene. But over the weekend, Barneys closed the doors at all its locations for the final time, another high -profile victim of a changing retail landscape. As Katie Gregory reports, for New Yorkers it was more than just a department store. #Barneys #Bankruptcy #Retail
