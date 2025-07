South Korea's Soft Power | Girl From Mecca | Music Documentaries

In this episode of Showcase; South Korea's Soft Power 00:55 Bong Joon-ho's 5 Movies 01:35 Girl From Mecca: Ayasel Slay 04:23 Shortcuts 07:03 Music Documentaries 08:44 Robert Edgar, Co-Editor of The Music Documentary 11:23 Cinema of Dario Argento 17:56 #DarioArgento #BTS #Music