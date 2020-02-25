WORLD
Miss Amazing | Storyteller | Excerpt
Every year over 140 hopeful young girls and women from across America come together for one very special event: The National Miss Amazing Pageant, for girls with physical or learning disabilities. Join 17-year old Abigail Manery as she prepares for and travels to the national finals in Chicago and eagerly awaits not only the chance to compete for a crown and trophy, but also the opportunity to find what she has been looking for her whole life: a real friend. This is a heartwarming documentary about the power of community, celebration and empowerment and the acknowledgment of beauty and value in all people.
February 25, 2020
