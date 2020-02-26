WORLD
1 MIN READ
Can Ireland’s Sinn Fein Form a Government?
The day after Sinn Fein seized the popular vote and the largest ever share of parliamentary seats following the February 8 election, newspapers were plastered with headlines like 'Win Fein' and the 'Shinners Take It All.' It was a massive left turn as a large section of the electorate spurned the two centre-right parties that had taken turns governing for nearly a century. But it also left Ireland without a ruling party and its three leading ones maneuvering to form a government. So what’s next for Ireland? Can Sinn Fein party led by Mary Lou McDonald cobble together a ruling coalition? Guests: Niall O Donnghaile Sinn Fein Senator and Former Mayor of Belfast Mark Daly Fianna Fail Senator Donnacha O Beachain Associate Professor at Dublin City University
February 26, 2020
