February 25, 2020
Innovator reuses electronic waste to make power banks | Money Talks
Portable battery chargers, or power banks, are becoming staple devices among smartphone users around the world, including in Africa. In Nigeria, one high school graduate is manufacturing these power banks from electronic waste.. helping many people in rural areas to keep their phones charged while on-the-go. Samson Omale reports. #Nigeria #PowerBanks #ElectronicWaste
