Philanthropy on the rise in Singapore | Money Talks

Singaporean education entrepreneur Vincent Hee recently treated his wife Jane to the world's most expensive dinner - shelling out two million dollars. And the main motivation wasn't a romance, but charity. Though the price may be extraordinary, philanthropy in Singapore isn't. Melanie Ralph takes a look at why the business of charity is booming in the city-state. #Philanthropy #Singapore #Billionaires