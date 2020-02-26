Khojaly Massacre Commemoration: Azerbaijan marks 28th anniversary of the 1992 massacre

Azerbaijan is calling on the UN to investigate what it calls a crime against humanity that's gone unpunished for almost 30 years. More than 600 people were killed in the Khojaly massacre in 1992. And as yet, no one has been held responsible for the killings. Melinda Nucifora attended the memorial service in the capital Baku.