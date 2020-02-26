BIZTECH
South Africa projects weaker growth in 2020 | Money Talks
South Africa has tabled a $132 billion budget for the next three years to boost the ailing economy, crippled by power cuts and soaring unemployment. Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has painted a gloomy picture for the country's overall growth projections. He expects economic growth to slow to 0.9 percent this year from earlier predictions of 1.2 percent. That's well below the IMF's estimate for global growth of 3.3 percent. South Africa's youth unemployment rate is one of the highest in the world. More than eight million young people in the country do not have jobs. Ntshepeng Motema visited a project in Johannesburg, which is preparing some of them for the job market but with few companies hiring, they're still struggling to find work. #SABudget2020 #TitoMboweni #SouthAfricaJobs
February 26, 2020
