February 26, 2020
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Greece Migrants: Residents clash with police over building of migrant camps
Residents of Greeks islands in the northeast Aegean have clashed with riot police as authorities push ahead with plans to build new migrant camps. Officers fired tear gas when people tried to block equipment heading to new construction sites. As Iolo ap Dafydd reports, migrants in overcrowded camps have also been demonstrating about conditions in the centres.
Greece Migrants: Residents clash with police over building of migrant camps
Explore