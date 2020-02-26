February 26, 2020
Coronavirus Outbreak: New cases confirmed in South Korea, including a US soldier
The worldwide death toll is approaching 2,800, but out of the more than 80 thousand infected, more than 30 thousand have recovered. In Italy, the twelve people who have died were either elderly or had an underlying health problem. Natasha Hussain reports on the situation in Italy and South Korea.
