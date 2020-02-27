At least 32 dead in riots over citizenship law in New Delhi

Three days after the start of clashes that have claimed more than two dozen lives in New Delhi, India's Prime Minister has appealed for peace. The violence has been between supporters and opponents of the Modi government's new citizenship law. Critics say the bill discriminates against Muslims. And a warning to our viewers, you may find some of the images in Ishan Russell's report disturbing. #DelhiRiots #India #IndiaCitizenshipLaw