African students quarantined in Wuhan condemn non-evacuation

After confirmed coronavirus cases in Egypt and Algeria, Africa is taking more steps to be able to tackle the crisis. At the beginning of the month, the entire continent had only two labs able to conduct coronavirus tests. Now, there are more than two dozen countries able to carry out detection and diagnosis. Sena Saylan has more on the African response to the outbreak. #Africa #Coronavirus #Wuhan