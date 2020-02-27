Net Zero: Car Free Cities

In many cities around the world, the end of the road is in sight for cars. City officials want to reclaim the streets for pedestrians, cyclists and public transport. But how easy is it to go car free? GUESTS Christian Wolmar Transport Policy Historian Ian Taylor Director, Alliance of British Drivers Chris Rogers Principal Investigator, Liveable Cities Danny Harris Executive Director, Transportation Alternatives Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.