WORLD
1 MIN READ
Malaysia Political Crisis
Mahathir Mohamad resigned from both Malaysia’s premiership and the leadership of his Bersatu party after a power struggle pitting him against long-time rival Anwar Ibrahim. The country’s king started summoning hundreds of MPs to the palace, surveying their choices about whether they would pick Mahathir or Anwar as the country's future ruler. But now 30 million Malaysians are left in a kind of leaderless limbo and the possibility of going back to the polls looms. So, can parliament come to a consensus? And who will they ultimately choose as the country’s leader? Guests: Ong Kian Ming Member of Malaysian Parliament Oh Ei Sun Senior Fellow at the Singapore Institute of International Affairs KK Tan Political Analyst
Malaysia Political Crisis
February 28, 2020
Explore
Russia not too worried about Trump's criticism of Putin: Kremlin
Heatwave across Europe reportedly kills 2,300 people
UK firm loses Rubik's Cube trade mark battle to Greek rival
Tariffs used to 'pressurise, isolate' countries: Malaysian PM
Loneliness is claiming 100 lives an hour, says WHO
Türkiye to launch offshore petroleum exploration in Pakistan, FM Fidan says
After seven days of flames, Syria contains Latakia wildfires
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Tuvalu today, world tomorrow: Why global refugee laws are failing victims of climate crisis?
By Zulal Sema
Musk promotes his American Party on back of Epstein files
Türkiye, Iraq discuss border security, counter-terrorism
Netanyahu vows to continue Gaza offensive despite ceasefire talks
US to send more Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine: report
Gaza will not surrender: Hamas rejects Netanyahu’s demands as 'delusional defeat'
US Supreme Court clears way for Trump to pursue mass federal layoffs
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us