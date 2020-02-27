February 27, 2020
It’s started. WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange fighting extradition to U.S. - does he deserve mercy?
Julian Assange is facing extradition to the United States, where he has been charged on 18 counts related to computer hacking. His fans see him as a symbol of free speech, transparency and honest journalism…. his critics say he’s a hacker, who endangered lives and national security by leaking confidential documents on his website, Wikileaks. His extradition hearing began in London this week.
