February 27, 2020
Cautious travellers affecting the UK's tourism sector | Money Talks
In the UK, tourism and shopping destinations are taking a hit because of falling numbers of visitors since the outbreak of the coronavirus. Last year, 415-thousand tourists came to the UK from China alone. And the drop in visits is also having a knock-on effect on businesses that rely on this passing trade, as Natalie Powell reports. #Tourism #UK #CoronaVirus
