UK sets out negotiating mandate for EU talks | Money Talks

The stage has been set for the next phase of Brexit talks, less than a month after the UK's departure from the European Union. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government has unveiled its goals for the negotiations, which kick off next month. It shows big differences from the bloc's own mandate, which was approved this week, putting both sides on a collision course. For more, we spoke to Simon McGregor-Wood in London. #EUTalks #Brexit #BorisJohnson