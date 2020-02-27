Busy professionals in the US get help finding platonic pals | Money Talks

In the US, one in five people experiences loneliness. It's an issue so severe, health experts say, it can increase the risk of early death by more than 25%. It's also a phenomenon businesses are addressing. As Jillian Wolf reports from New York, a rising number of companies are offering to find you a lifelong friend. #Socialising #US #Loneliness