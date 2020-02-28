WORLD
You are Prettier This Way Exhibition
In the history of world conflict, men have used women's bodies as political chess pieces. Poetry aside, the ramifications are real and devastating, not just for those who were killed or raped, but also objectified. This happened in Turkey in 1997. And that story and the coping that followed is told at an exhibit here in Istanbul. Showcase's Nursena Tuter has more. #Turkey #HijabBan #VR
February 28, 2020
By Zulal Sema
